A Half-Submerged Sculpture Reflects the Divisive Sentiment Around Tokyo 2020

The Olympic Games in recent memory have all come with a bit of controversy — particularly from the citizens of the host city. Put frankly, hosting the games is an incredibly expensive affair that requires years of planning and an uptick in infrastructure, much of which, will be seldom used or downright abandoned when the games finish. On top of the usual obstacles in place of presenting the world’s games, you add in a global pandemic and the need for one becomes questionable. That was the sentiment felt by many residents of Tokyo as the latest Summer Olympic Games were taking place.