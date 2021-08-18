Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 500 PM MST. * At 241 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix and New River. This includes the following highways AZ Route 74 between mile markers 10 and 18. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 231 and 240. This includes the following streams and drainages Agua Fria River, Tule Creek, Morgan City Wash, Little Squaw Creek, New River and Cottonwood Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE