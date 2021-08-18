Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Russian Exhibitor Karo to Open 10 ‘New Generation’ Theaters Over Next 10 Months

By Boxoffice Staff
boxofficepro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading Russian cinema operator Karo will open 10 Karo: New Generation locations with developer ADG over the next 10 months, with the first to open on November 15, 2021, it was announced today. Another six locations are slated to open by the end of the year. The remaining KARO: New...

www.boxofficepro.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian World#Theaters#Adg#New Generation#Lender Vtb Bank#Ebitda#Ufg Private Equity#U Choose#The Karo Group#Karo S#Karo Sky 17#Karo 8 Kashirsky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Russia
Related
Moviesboxofficepro.com

Now Streaming at a Theater Near You: Exhibitors Embrace Streaming in a New Chapter for the Cinema Industry

As pervasive as streaming is today, it was only in 2007 that Netflix—then known as a mail-delivery DVD rental service—began offering its users the ability to watch films through a high-speed internet connection. The timing couldn’t have been better for Netflix, which was in the midst of a fierce competition with its brick-and-mortar rival, Blockbuster Video, for supremacy of the home video market. At the time, most consumers in the United States streamed content on their desktop or laptop computers. That same year, however, Apple launched a revolutionary new product that would soon change the future of e-commerce and entertainment. The iPhone’s popularity launched the smartphone era in telecommunications, giving consumers the ability to connect to the internet instantly and almost anywhere. Being off-line and online were now indistinguishable. Netflix’s bet on streaming—originally considered a complement to, not substitute for, its mail-delivery service—was perfectly positioned to benefit from this sea change in consumer behavior. By 2010, as streaming solidified its dominance in the home entertainment market, Blockbuster Video had filed for Chapter 11.
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

New Johto Pokémon will be added to Pokémon Quest in China starting next month

Pokémon Quest was officially released in China for the first time on May 13, 2021, courtesy of developer NetEase. A brand-new Player vs Player (PvP) mode and social features were also made available, giving players an opportunity to go head-to-head and interact with each other. Even more good news is coming to Pokémon Quest players in China; a new batch of Johto Pokémon will be added to the Chinese version of the mobile game starting next month.
EntertainmentPosted by
ARTnews

ICA London Director to Step Down, Citing Need to ‘Hand Over to the Next Generation’

After five years at the helm, Stefan Kalmár said he would step down as the director of the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London, citing a need for a fresh perspective at the institution. The ICA will begin a search for his successor. “The moment now feels right for me to hand over to the next generation to lead this iconic institution with care, compassion and vision,” Kalmár said in a statement, adding that “directorships should never be for life—fixed tenures should be the norm not the exception.” Appointed in 2016, the German-born curator was the first foreigner director in the institution’s...
Visual ArtTime Out Global

There are two Marina Abramović exhibitions opening next month, and they’re free

We’ve been promised a major Marina Abramović retrospective at the Royal Academy for ages. It just keeps getting delayed and pushed back and nudged about, but this... well, this isn’t it either. Instead, this is something smaller and more intimate, but no less ‘OMG it’s Marina, I have to go immediately and put it on Instagram and also get a tattoo of it and scream MAAAAAARIIIINAAAAAAAAAA as I walk in crying and shaking and weeing myself’ from the biggest name in contemporary performance art.
Lifestylethemeparktourist.com

Space 220 Opening Next Month at EPCOT

It has been a long road for Space 220, the high-concept space-themed restaurant at Epcot's Mission: Space pavilion, which was originally supposed to open in 2019, but was delayed due to construction issues and the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, Disney has confirmed that Space 220 is finally to begin service in mid-September! No information about reservation availability has been shared yet but hopefully more information will be released in the coming weeks as we get closer to Space 220's grand opening.
Economyinparkmagazine.com

Starting next week, Licensing Expo Virtual adds more exhibitors and new series

With Licensing Expo Virtual a mere week away, the licensing community’s leading event is geared up to offer retailers, licensees, manufacturers and IP owners an environment to learn, network and strike deals. This year’s event, slated for Aug. 24-26, produced in partnership with industry trade association Licensing International, revealed that more than 3,200 meetings are already scheduled as of Aug. 17.
Asiabusinesstraveller.com

The Langham Jakarta to open next month

Langham Hospitality Group will open its first property in Southeast Asia next month, with a hotel in Jakarta. The Langham Jakarta is located within the new complex of District 8 at Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) and is close to the city’s financial, cultural and entertainment centres. Guests will be...
Moviesboxofficepro.com

How Technology is Helping Cinemas Compete in a Post-Pandemic Climate

Cinemas have been fighting competition for the public’s leisure time for more than 70 years, beginning with the rise of television and continuing with the growth of home-entertainment options. But the movie theater business is currently facing one of its most daunting challenges ever, now that the pandemic has shattered exclusivity windows, and a return to “business as usual” seems highly unlikely.
Moviesboxofficepro.com

Look Dine-In Cinemas Joins Spotlight Cinema Networks

Dallas-based exhibitor Look Dine-In Cinemas has joined Spotlight Cinema Networks, it was announced today. Under the deal, Spotlight will serve as LOOK’s exclusive cinema advertising sales representative. Recently launched by Brian Schultz, Look Dine-In Cinemas currently boasts five theaters representing 59 screens in Dallas and Los Angeles. The exhibitor plans...
Musiclionheartv.net

Meet the next generation of Gifted Kids

For years, PROMIL FOUR, the Philippines’ leading growing-up milk brand, has been the partner of numerous parents in their quest to nurture their children’s gifts. This year, we get to know the next generation of PROMIL Kids: Jose Antonio Arroyo, Sophia Ysabel Danangan, and Manuelle Tanya Isabelle Hernandez. They embody the PROMIL journey most gifted children and their parents embark on—a journey of spotting and nurturing the gift.
Moviesboxofficepro.com

NATO: Ernst & Young Study Shows Massive Economic Impact Of Movie Theaters

As movie theaters rebound from the pandemic, they will also drive the recovery of surrounding businesses, a new study (available in full below) shows. Ernst & Young today released a detailed analysis focused on the broader economic impact of movie theaters. The study, Economic Contributions of the US Movie Theater, commissioned by the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), analyzed pre-pandemic data from 2019 to understand the economic value of movie theaters to their communities as they look to recover after facing shutdowns, capacity restrictions, and an intermittent lack of new releases.
Moviesboxofficepro.com

Kinema Brings Social Cinema to Art House Theater Deserts

This week on the Boxoffice Podcast, co-hosts Daniel Loria, Rebecca Pahle, and Shawn Robbins look to the past—i.e., last weekend’s better-than-expected debut of Free Guy, released exclusively to theaters by Disney—and to the future, with box office analysis of upcoming theatrical releases as well as discussion about the 2021 edition of CinemaCon, kicking off August 22. In this week’s feature interview, Pahle interviews Christie Marchese, founder of social cinema app Kinema—designed to unite filmmakers and hosts to bring films cinema to areas lacking an art house cinema. Excerpts from that interview are below; for more information, visit Kinema.com or listen to the full episode.
Moviesboxofficepro.com

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Free Guy Repeats at No. 1 w/ $18.8M Ahead of Paw Patrol ($13M), The Protege ($2.94M), The Night House ($2.87M) & Reminiscence ($2M)

Despite four new wide-release competitors entering the marketplace this weekend – Paw Patrol: The Movie, Reminiscence, The Night House and Protégé – Disney/20th Century Studios’ Free Guy managed to retain the No. 1 spot with an estimated $18.8M, a drop of just 34% from its better-than-expected $28.4M opening last weekend. The action-comedy has $ M after 10 days of release.
RestaurantsComicBook

Long-Awaited Restaurant Opening at EPCOT Next Month

Space 220, a space-themed restaurant that features a simulated trip 220 miles up into the atmosphere, will open at EPCOT next month. Disney confirmed that the new restaurant will finally open after nearly 2 years of construction. Space 220 will be located next to the Mission: SPACE exhibit and will feature an immersse experience meant to simulate eating on a space station in orbit around the Earth. The experience begins with a trip into one of two "space elevators" that carry diners from Earth to the Centauri Space Station 220 miles above Earth. During the ride, diners can look down to see EPCOT shrink away as they leave Earth and head into space.

Comments / 0

Community Policy