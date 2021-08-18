Cancel
AP Source: Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff

By Associated Press News
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will require that nursing home staff are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Biden will announce the move Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the administration continues to look for ways to use mandates to encourage vaccine holdouts to get shots.

The new mandate, in the form of a regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, could take effect as soon as next month. A senior administration official confirmed the announcement on the condition of anonymity to preview the news before Biden’s remarks.

