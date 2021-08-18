Cancel
Severtson Screens to Showcase New ‘Price Estimator’ Tool at CinemaCon

By Boxoffice Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevertson Screen will showcase its cinema screen “Price Estimator” for its dealer base at CinemaCon 2021, booth #2606A at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The Price Estimator tool is available via the Severtson Screens website as well as on its mobile app, now available on both Apple iOS and Android. Once a dealer is registered with an account and granted access, the tool provides product and packaging price estimates for Severtson cinema screens as soon as they input the necessary required information, such as screen dimensions, coating, material and desired packaging. The packaging portion of the estimate is calculated based on the selected product’s weight and container dimensions, which the tool also provides.

