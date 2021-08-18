NATO: Ernst & Young Study Shows Massive Economic Impact Of Movie Theaters

As the pandemic rampaged at full force, many businesses found the lockdowns to be very strenuous and had made the realization that COVID would have an effect on all future businesses. One of the businesses that were deeply affected by the pandemic was movie theaters. Crowded spaces like theaters are simply breeding grounds of contamination, and with movies playing almost every hour to a half-hour, the average amount of employees don’t have time to clean the theaters between seating times. Most patrons have even decided to not return to theaters even after the pandemic ends (if it ever ends, that is), saying that they will simply rely on streaming services instead.