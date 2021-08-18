Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

NATO: Ernst & Young Study Shows Massive Economic Impact Of Movie Theaters

By Boxoffice Staff
boxofficepro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs movie theaters rebound from the pandemic, they will also drive the recovery of surrounding businesses, a new study (available in full below) shows. Ernst & Young today released a detailed analysis focused on the broader economic impact of movie theaters. The study, Economic Contributions of the US Movie Theater, commissioned by the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), analyzed pre-pandemic data from 2019 to understand the economic value of movie theaters to their communities as they look to recover after facing shutdowns, capacity restrictions, and an intermittent lack of new releases.

www.boxofficepro.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Nato#President Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Vaccine Mandates Are ‘Mixed Bag’ for Movie Theaters, NATO CEO John Fithian Says (Video)

The movie theater industry’s top lobbyist says requiring vaccines will bring short-term pain for cinemas but would be helpful in the long run. As movie theater owners gather in Las Vegas for CinemaCon amidst a resurgent pandemic, National Association of Theater Owners CEO John Fithian said that vaccine mandates may be necessary for the exhibition industry to bounce back from the pandemic’s prolonged effect on the box office.
Moviescollegecandy.com

Movie Theaters Are Fully Supporting Vaccine Mandate

As the pandemic rampaged at full force, many businesses found the lockdowns to be very strenuous and had made the realization that COVID would have an effect on all future businesses. One of the businesses that were deeply affected by the pandemic was movie theaters. Crowded spaces like theaters are simply breeding grounds of contamination, and with movies playing almost every hour to a half-hour, the average amount of employees don’t have time to clean the theaters between seating times. Most patrons have even decided to not return to theaters even after the pandemic ends (if it ever ends, that is), saying that they will simply rely on streaming services instead.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

America’s Tallest Man Igor Vovkovinskiy Dead at 38

Igor Vovkovinskiy was best known for reaching great heights, literally. He was deemed as the tallest man in the U.S. during his life. Vovkovinskiy recently passed away at the age of 38. He was just over 7 feet, 8 inches tall. His height had unfortunately been a result of several different health issues.
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

The US military may soon declassify a secret space weapon

US military officials are debating whether to publicly demonstrate a new space weapon capability, according to the online publication Breaking Defense. Senior military leaders, including Gen. John Hyten, the vice-chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, have been discussing for more than a year whether to reveal a secret space weapon by providing a demonstration of its capabilities, the report says. The weapon system, the details of which remain obscure, was developed as a "Special Access Program," which is reserved for highly classified information.
Income Taxcrowdfundinsider.com

Biden Administration Plans to Increase Taxes on 2.1 Million Small Businesses

The Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council (SBE Council) is warning that the Biden Administrations’ tax plan would raise taxes on 2.1 million small businesses – in contrast to the Administrations’ claims. Last week, the White House issued a Fact Sheet on the plan claiming the tax proposal will “protect 97...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Four Detailed Summary

Stimulus Check four has been speculated for a long time. The earlier checks have provided a great sense of relief to the mass. However, the current situation in America has led the people to push for another check. The covid cases in the country have seen an alarming rise. This has led to the fear of yet another shutdown. The people are very much keen on receiving more payments from the government. The common people are looking up to the government to have their support. So what are the odds for a fourth stimulus check possibility? Let us try and find the answer below.
Internetdexerto.com

Bradley Martyn clowned on Twitter for “gentrifying” Milk Crate Challenge

Fitness influencer Bradley Martyn has been absolutely roasted across Twitter for his version of the “Milk Crate Challenge,” as people accuse him of both cheating and gentrifying the viral trend. The Milk Crate Challenge is a relatively simple trend: people stack milk crates (those plastic box things) on grass in...
Electronicsboxofficepro.com

Strong/MDI Screen Systems Introduces HGA ReAct Screens

PRESS RELEASE — Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc., a Ballantyne Strong, Inc. company specializing in projection screen manufacturing and optical coating development, announced Monday the release of its HGA ReAct screen, specially designed for adaption to the new generation of high-resolution laser projectors. The HGA ReAct screen incorporates the benefits of...
Miami, FLctlatinonews.com

Latinx Newswire

MIAMI, FL — August 23, 2021 — (LATINX NEWSWIRE) — Companies are increasingly betting on the creation of open and interconnected data ecosystems. First, they start to use technological solutions that allow them to continue carrying out the essential marketing actions for the industry to be sustainable, but in a safe way and following the new privacy laws and regulations, such as the elimination of cookies. But how will this impact Latin America? How will a cookieless Latin America look like and which are the future possibilities of digital marketing?
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Agrotourism Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | AAA Travel, Corporate Travel Management, Travel and Transport, China Travel

Worldwide Agrotourism Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Worldwide Agrotourism Players.The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Worldwide Agrotourism Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are Expedia Group, Booking Holdings (Priceline Group), China Travel, China CYTS Tours Holding, American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), BCD Group, Travel Leaders Group, Fareportal, AAA Travel, Corporate Travel Management, Travel and Transport, AlTour International, Direct Travel, World Travel Inc., Omega World Travel, Frosch, JTB Corporation, Ovation Travel Group, World Travel Holdings, TUI Group, Natural Habitat Adventures, Abercrombie & Kent Group, InnerAsia Travels & Butterfield & Robinson.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Financial Service Cyber Security Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Ernst & Young, Fortinet

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Financial Service Cyber Security Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Financial Service Cyber Security market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Softwaremurphyshockeylaw.net

Big Data Software Market – increasing demand with Industry Professionals: IBM, Hitachi Vantara, MicroStrategy, Google, Qubole

Latest report on the global Big Data Software market suggests a positive growth rate in the coming years. Analysts have studied the historical data and compared it with the current market scenario to determine the trajectory this market will take in the coming years. The investigative approach taken to understand the various aspects of the market is aimed at giving the readers a holistic view of the global Big Data Software market. The research report provides an exhaustive research report that includes an executive summary, definition, and scope of the market.
Moviesboxofficepro.com

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Free Guy Repeats at No. 1 w/ $18.8M Ahead of Paw Patrol ($13M), The Protege ($2.94M), The Night House ($2.87M) & Reminiscence ($2M)

Despite four new wide-release competitors entering the marketplace this weekend – Paw Patrol: The Movie, Reminiscence, The Night House and Protégé – Disney/20th Century Studios’ Free Guy managed to retain the No. 1 spot with an estimated $18.8M, a drop of just 34% from its better-than-expected $28.4M opening last weekend. The action-comedy has $ M after 10 days of release.
Moviesulmhawkeyeonline.com

Movie theaters are needed, practical

Movie theaters are a hassle. Tickets cost too much. Food costs too much. The people sitting in the back always talk too loudly. The guy sitting in front of you is on his phone with the brightness all the way up. And on top of all that, it’s so much...
BusinessAdvanced Television

Disney extends Mediacom, NCTC carriage deals

Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution and Mediacom Communications Corporation have announced a new comprehensive agreement to continue to deliver Disney’s line-up of sports, news, kids, family and general entertainment content to Mediacom customers in the US. As part of the distribution agreement, Mediacom will now offer the ACC Network to...
SoftwareFreethink

AI avatars bring deepfakes to the business world

A financial consulting firm has created AI avatars for its staff, which they can use to quickly create deepfakes of themselves for presentations, emails, and more. The challenge: During the pandemic, remote work became the norm at many companies, and meetings that might have once taken place over lunch happened over the internet instead.
Economycryptopotato.com

Huobi Will Support Crypto-Fiat Operations in Latin America

A partnership between Huobi Global and Settle Networks’s Latamex will make it easy for users in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico to buy crypto with fiat. The popular cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global is taking advantage of its competitors’ setbacks to break into new markets. The latest chess move involves a partnership...

Comments / 0

Community Policy