NATO: Ernst & Young Study Shows Massive Economic Impact Of Movie Theaters
As movie theaters rebound from the pandemic, they will also drive the recovery of surrounding businesses, a new study (available in full below) shows. Ernst & Young today released a detailed analysis focused on the broader economic impact of movie theaters. The study, Economic Contributions of the US Movie Theater, commissioned by the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), analyzed pre-pandemic data from 2019 to understand the economic value of movie theaters to their communities as they look to recover after facing shutdowns, capacity restrictions, and an intermittent lack of new releases.www.boxofficepro.com
