Ranked-choice races are set in Salt Lake County. See who’s running in your city.
Candidates for elections in cities opting to do Salt Lake County’s first-ever ranked-choice voting pilot have officially declared their candidacy. In ranked-choice elections, voters are presented with more than two candidates for each office. They sort the list based on their order of preference. The Utah Legislature passed a bill this year that allowed more municipalities to try this novel system of voting, and 23 cities opted in, including 10 in Salt Lake County.www.sltrib.com
