Nessel enters agreement with Michigan business owner, alleged false COVID-19 prevention claims
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — AG Nessel recently entered into an assurance of voluntary compliance (AVC) with a business in West-Michigan, after the owner allegedly made claims on television that her product would prevent COVID-19. "I am pleased to see Ms. Davison take responsibility in this matter, and it is my hope it can serve as a reminder that my office takes misleading and false claims related to consumer products very seriously," said Dana Nessel.
