Aiding Alzheimer’s Association personal for Broncos, Bowlens

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos coaches ditched their usual navy and orange attire Wednesday for purple T-shirts as the franchise held its third annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Day. “Obviously it’s touched this organization in a deep way with the Bowlen family … ” coach Vic Fangio said. “You know, it’s...

Denver Broncos Coaches, Fans Wear Purple For Alzheimer’s Awareness

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos coaches sported a different color on the practice field Wednesday- purple. The reason behind the purple wave is to bring awareness to Alzheimer’s. (credit: CBS) Even some fans joined in at the Broncos practice facility. The Bowlen family owns the Broncos and the patriarch, Pat Bowlen, died of the disease. His wife, Annabelle, is an Alzheimer’s patient, which makes the cause close to the hearts of the Bowlen children. (credit: CBS) “You lose someone mentally then you have to lose them physically and it’s almost like you experience two deaths. And to do that twice? It’s hard,” said Brittany Bowlen. (Credit: CBS) The organization donated $50,000 to the Colorado Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Brittany said the association has helped her family in a myriad of ways and she wants to bring special attention to caregivers.
Drew Lock Appears to Be John Elway's Final Failure

For all the crap I'm about to talk about John Elway as an executive, let's not forget he did a lot of good for the Broncos as their President/GM, leading the franchise back to relevance, acquiring Peyton Manning in free agency and putting together a roster than won the Super Bowl in 2015.
Denver Broncos rookie safety Caden Sterns continues to impress

Former Texas safety Caden Sterns was selected by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft. Considering the expectations are fairly low for fifth-round draft picks, Sterns looks to be a steal for the Broncos up to this point. He has impressed the coaching staff early on in training camp, and his consistent play transferred over into two solid preseason games.

