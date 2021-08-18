Spritz Society Launches With Canned Spritz Cocktails

Cocktail culture is dense enough that it takes some literature to navigate it properly. Luckily, there are entire libraries devoted to the craft. What makes a great cocktail book? Some, like the best cookbooks ever written, offer tremendous recipes and critical written advice. Others explore the history of the category and how it came to be. Some cocktail books focus on fascinating niches within the realm and some look to blow up the whole ship with revolutionary new approaches and philosophies.