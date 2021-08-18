Cancel
Spritz Society Launches With Canned Spritz Cocktails

By Press Release
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York – Spritz Society, a new lifestyle brand that creates elevated beverages and is focused on modernizing the classic Spritz, announced their direct-to-consumer launch that will make their first product offering, a line of sparkling canned Spritz cocktails. Set to make a splash, bring a new energy to the market, and become a category-defining player, the beverage has a base of 100% real white wine made from grapes harvested in California, infused with natural fruit flavors and a touch of effervescence.

4 Delicious Cocktail Recipes to Spritz Up Your Summer

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. If you're looking to soak up every last bit of the summer season in Buffalo and Western New York, you're not alone. And what better way to do that than sipping a refreshing beverage?

