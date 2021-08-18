Spritz Society Launches With Canned Spritz Cocktails
New York – Spritz Society, a new lifestyle brand that creates elevated beverages and is focused on modernizing the classic Spritz, announced their direct-to-consumer launch that will make their first product offering, a line of sparkling canned Spritz cocktails. Set to make a splash, bring a new energy to the market, and become a category-defining player, the beverage has a base of 100% real white wine made from grapes harvested in California, infused with natural fruit flavors and a touch of effervescence.www.brewbound.com
