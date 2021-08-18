Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo police: Missing 15-year-old could be in danger

By Kaitlin Johnson
KFDA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Police say Alaina Kirby could be in danger. She is described as 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on August 2 leaving her home in the...

www.newschannel10.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Kirby, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Blonde Hair#Kfda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Boos for Trump show scale of vaccine challenge

Former President Trump was booed at a rally on Saturday after he encouraged his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The offending remarks were mild. “I believe totally in your freedoms, I do…but I recommend: take the vaccines,” Trump said in Alabama, adding that the shots were “good.” Heckles immediately broke out.
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.
CelebritiesABC News

The Everly Brothers' Don Everly dies at age 84

Don Everly, half of the influential and pioneering early rock 'n' roll duo The Everly Brothers, died Saturday at his home in Nashville. He was 84. A spokesperson for the Everly family confirmed Don's death to ABC News. A statement from the Everlys reads in part, "Don lived by what...

Comments / 4

Community Policy