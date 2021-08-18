I Review Curly Hair Products for a Living, and I Recommend This Brand to Everyone
The world of curly hair influencers might sound niche, but once you're sucked in, you're a member for life. Ever since I decided to embrace my natural curls in college, my Instagram Discover page has been flooded with perfect ringlets. Photos of such expertly styled hair used to send me spiraling (ha!) — it seemed my strands would never reach that level of definition and sky-high volume. But soon enough, I stumbled upon the account for a hair care brand called Rizos Curls, and its products proved me wrong.www.instyle.com
