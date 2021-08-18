Cancel
Fresno, CA

Heavy law enforcement activity closes part of Fashion Fair Mall parking lot

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wHXl0_0bVUjWCU00 Authorities have blocked off an area of the parking lot outside of Fashion Fair Mall in northeast Fresno while responding to an incident.

Action News crews learned there was heavy law enforcement presence between the Chick-fil-A restaurant and Forever 21 off of First Street and Shaw Avenue.

It wasn't immediately clear what had occurred. But officials tell Action News crews that no evacuations have been issued for the mall, and there is no current threat to public safety.

Authorities are asking everyone to avoid the area while they continue their investigation.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.

ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

