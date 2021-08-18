Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

NFD: 2 adults report being struck by lightning at school

By Laken Bowles
Posted by 
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhdWQ_0bVUjLjj00

Nashville Fire officials say crews were called to a Donelson area elementary school after two adults said they had been struck by lightning.

The Nashville Fire Department said the call came in Wednesday at Hickman Elementary School, which is located on Stewarts Ferry Pike.

The department said two adults reported being struck by lightning.

NFD Public Information Officer Joseph Pleasant said that neither person was transported from the scene but said they planned to go to the hospital by private vehicle. No additional information was available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfd#Accident#Hickman Elementary School#Nfd Public Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy