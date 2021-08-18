NFD: 2 adults report being struck by lightning at school

Nashville Fire officials say crews were called to a Donelson area elementary school after two adults said they had been struck by lightning.

The Nashville Fire Department said the call came in Wednesday at Hickman Elementary School, which is located on Stewarts Ferry Pike.

The department said two adults reported being struck by lightning.

NFD Public Information Officer Joseph Pleasant said that neither person was transported from the scene but said they planned to go to the hospital by private vehicle. No additional information was available.