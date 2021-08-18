Cancel
Tucson, AZ

Ready, Set, Rec! mobile activities program to launch fall season Aug. 28

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 5 days ago
Tucson Parks and Recreation is readying its kickoff for the fall session of the Ready, Set, Rec! mobile recreation program.

The program includes six vans that will drive to locations around town to get the community active.

The kickoff goes from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 28 at Palo Verde Park, 425 S. Mann Ave. Masks will be required.

The vans deliver activities including arts and crafts, sports, yard games, learning games, board games, container gardening, fishing, yoga and loteria.

For the full Read, Set, Rec! schedule, click here.

