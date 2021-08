The highest-placing non-Toyota was Alpine's No. 36 entry, four laps back. Toyota's history of trying to win Le Mans is complicated. From shock car failures to every LMP1 retiring in the space of about 60 minutes, it took all other factory teams leaving the class for it to finally take the overall victory. Even then, all three of the manufacturer's triumphs were with the No. 8 car, the No. 7 unable to break a streak of ongoing, horrible luck. But no more! Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and José-Maria Lopez have finally, in the new Hypercar era, got to stand on the top step.