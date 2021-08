FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In 2015, Travis and Mandie Bishop founded the Replenish Festival. After having to cancel it in 2020 due to the pandemic, it returns this weekend. Today crews were working to get the area all set up for the big day on Saturday. A few campers had already pitched their tents this afternoon, but come Saturday morning, the sights and sounds will be in full swing.