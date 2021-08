The region's largest health insurer will require its entire workforce of about 7,000 associates to receive Covid-19 vaccinations by Nov. 1. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, which serves about 3.5 million customers in the mid-Atlantic region, is the latest local employer to join a growing list of firms mandating coronavirus vaccines. Others that have already announced similar policies include law firm Miles & Stockbridge, the Housing Authority of Baltimore, nonprofit Catholic Charities of Baltimore and most Greater Baltimore hospitals and health systems. The trend accompanies the latest mounting wave of Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations fueled by the Delta variant of the virus.