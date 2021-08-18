Rockies' Sam Hilliard sitting Wednesday afternoon
Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jake Arrieta and the San Diego Padres. Hilliard is out of the lineup for the fourth time in the last five games, but the other three absences were all against left-handed pitchers. Garrett Hampson is starting in center field in place of Hilliard and hitting second. Hampson is followed in the lineup by Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story.www.numberfire.com
