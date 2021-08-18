Rockies' Sam Hilliard sitting Wednesday afternoon

As the Rockies play out the season, Sam Hilliard finds himself under the microscope. He’s just fine with that. “I have been getting a lot of playing time since I’ve been back up, a chance to show what I can do,” Hilliard said Thursday before starting in center field against the Giants at San Francisco. “I’ve always been of the opinion that what was holding me back was limited reps. It’s a hard (thing), but a lot of guys have to go through it. But I feel a lot more confident with reps I’ve been getting. And it’s been fun.”