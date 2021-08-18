Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rockies' Sam Hilliard sitting Wednesday afternoon

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jake Arrieta and the San Diego Padres. Hilliard is out of the lineup for the fourth time in the last five games, but the other three absences were all against left-handed pitchers. Garrett Hampson is starting in center field in place of Hilliard and hitting second. Hampson is followed in the lineup by Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story.

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Hilliard
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Jake Arrieta
Person
Garrett Hampson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Diego Padres#Mlb Heat Map
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBDenver Post

Rockies’ Sam Hilliard getting big chance to fulfill potential

As the Rockies play out the season, Sam Hilliard finds himself under the microscope. He’s just fine with that. “I have been getting a lot of playing time since I’ve been back up, a chance to show what I can do,” Hilliard said Thursday before starting in center field against the Giants at San Francisco. “I’ve always been of the opinion that what was holding me back was limited reps. It’s a hard (thing), but a lot of guys have to go through it. But I feel a lot more confident with reps I’ve been getting. And it’s been fun.”
MLBESPN

Hilliard, Hampson lift Rockies over Diamondbacks 9-4

DENVER -- — Pinch-hitter Sam Hilliard hit a go-ahead RBI triple in the sixth inning, Garrett Hampson homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-4 Friday night. C.J. Cron had three hits and two RBI, and Connor Joe added two hits and two RBI for the Rockies, who...
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: On bench versus righty

Hilliard is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The lefty-hitting Hilliard sat out three of the Rockies' last four games, with all of his absences from the lineup coming against left-handed starting pitchers. The fact that Hilliard is on the bench versus a right-handed pitcher (Jake Arrieta) on Wednesday suggests that his grip on a strong-side platoon role in center field could be slipping. Garrett Hampson will pick up a start in place of Hilliard, who has gone 4-for-22 with nine strikeouts over his last seven games.
MLBMLB

Glove story blossoms for Miggy, Shohei at 1B

Miguel Cabrera is headed for the Hall of Fame, but put him in the Hall of Fun, too. The Tigers slugger, who is one home run shy of 500 for his career, had a good-hearted moment with another American League star who's quite familiar with hitting baseballs out of the park. When Shohei Ohtani reached first base on a single during the first inning of Tuesday night's Angels-Tigers game at Comerica Park, Cabrera snuck behind the two-way phenom and swiped one of his batting gloves.
MLBSun-Journal

MLB roundup: Cabrera hits 500th home run

TORONTO — Miguel Cabrera’s 500th career homer was a big moment for everyone who had a hand in the slugger’s stellar career. Even on the road, it was a big party. Cabrera became the 28th major leaguer to hit 500 home runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in 11 innings on Sunday.
MLBnumberfire.com

Lorenzo Cain sitting for Brewers on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Cain will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jackie Bradley starting in center field. Bradley will bat eighth versus right-hander Jack Flaherty and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Bradley for...
MLBHolland Sentinel

Why Miguel Cabrera’s 500 home run means so much for Tigers

Miguel Cabrera crushed an off-speed pitch and flipped his bat, watching the ball take flight. It started bending like a rainbow, slicing into history, as he jogged toward first base on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The ball landed in the Detroit Tigers’ bullpen, some 400 feet away, as Cabrera became just the 28th player in Major League Baseball history to hit 500 home runs in a career.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' David Bote: Sits for afternoon game

Bote will sit for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Brewers. Bote sits for just the third time in the Cubs' last 15 games, as the team has plenty of at-bats to go around after trading several key players at the deadline. Sergio Alcantara will be the second baseman in his absence, though Bote will likely return for the nightcap.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Remains sidelined Wednesday

Rodgers (hand) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros. Rodgers suffered a right hand contusion Saturday, and he hasn't appeared in either of the last two games. Whether he'll be available off the bench Wednesday remains to be seen, but Ryan McMahon will shift to the keystone while Taylor Motter starts at third base.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Sam Howard: Faces hitters Wednesday

Howard (oblique) threw a simulated game at PNC Park on Wednesday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Howard resumed mound work last week as he continues to work his way back from a right oblique strain, and he felt good after facing hitters Wednesday. Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk didn't say how many simulated games the southpaw will participate in, but Howard's next step in his recovery will likely be a rehab assignment.
MLBnumberfire.com

Will Smith sitting for Dodgers Thursday afternoon

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Smith is taking a seat after starting the last four games. Austin Barnes is catching for Mitch White and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Barnes...
MLBweisradio.com

Rockies investigation use of racial slur during Sunday’s game

(DENVER) — The Colorado Rockies are investigating after a racial slur was used during Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins during a ninth-inning at bat by Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, who is black. The slur was picked up by the Bally Sports television broadcast. “The Colorado Rockies are disgusted at...
MLBnumberfire.com

Carlos Santana sitting for Royals' Wednesday matinee

Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Lucas Luetge and the New York Yankees. What It Means:. The Royals appear to be giving Santana a routine breather after he went 0-for-10 with a pair of whiffs over...
MLBnumberfire.com

Sandy Leon sitting Wednesday for Miami

Miami Marlins catcher Sandy Leon is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres. Alex Jackson is replacing Leon behind the plate to catch for Sandy Alcantara and hit sixth. Jorge Alfaro is starting in left field and hitting third.

Comments / 0

Community Policy