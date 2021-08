In states and communities where they recognize a large population of retired people, they often address them directly with deals called “Early Bird Specials.”. When first visiting my parents who had moved to Florida, I was amazed to see dinner specials in very fine restaurants at greatly reduced prices. Portions were often either modest or guests were encouraged to split the day’s featured specials at no extra plate charge. Almost every high-end restaurant catered to older adults, often from 3 pm to 5 pm and the choices were endless.