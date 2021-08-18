Leahy announces $750K for SVHC child care center in Bennington
Vermont Business Magazine US Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) visited Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) Wednesday to announce his support of the hospital’s proposed expansion of their child care center. Leahy, the Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, included a request for $750,000 to support child care expansion in Bennington in his 2021 Congressionally Directed Spending requests. Let’s Grow Kids, a statewide campaign advocating for equitable access to high-quality, affordable child care in Vermont by 2025, participated in the press conference.vermontbiz.com
Comments / 0