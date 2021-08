Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently talked about Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin, and where the two differ. Speaking on the It’s My House Podcast, DDP had this to say,. “I love Darby. He’s a great kid, he’ll call me up if he’s coming into town. He’s a bigger risk taker than Jeff Hardy, and that says something. The difference between [the] two is one is straight edge and ones not. I think Jeff Hardy is just an unbelievable athlete. I just… I don’t know how he’s still being able to do the s*it he’s able to do. But, he’s still in his 40s. And you really don’t feel this s*it until you start getting in your 50s, and when you get in your 60s. That’s when you feel your shoulders, your knees, your back, your neck.”