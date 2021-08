The first depth chart of the season is out for the Titans and despite an early injury setback Josh Reynolds is still listed as the Titans third starting wide receiver. The Titans signed Reynolds to a 1-year, $1.75-million deal in free agency before they traded for Julio Jones. After four years with the Rams Reynolds was clearly betting on himself to have a big year in the Titans offense and an injury on Day 2 of Training Camp is not the start he or anyone with the Titans was looking for.