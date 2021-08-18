Popular Drinks With More Sugar Than Soda, Says Science
The average American consumes about 77 grams of sugar per day, according to the American Heart Association (AHA), and beverages are the leading source of added sugars. For context, the AHA recommends that women consume no more than 25 grams of added sugars (or 6 teaspoons) daily whereas men should cap their consumption at 36 grams (9 teaspoons). Soft drinks like soda often pack the most added sugars, however, there are other sweetened beverages to be mindful of.www.eatthis.com
Comments / 0