An Alabama man known as the “vaccine police” recorded himself saying Walmart pharmacy workers could face execution for administering the COVID vaccine. In a 30-minute video posted to Facebook live, Christopher Key went to the Walmart in Springfield, Missouri, to spread his anti-vaccine message. According to the Springfield (Mo.) News-Leader, Key and a group of supporters were in Springfield as part of a protest at Mercy Hospital over an announcement that employees need to be vaccinated or face possible termination.