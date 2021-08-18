Cancel
Virginia State

Experience abounds as Virginia looks to rebound from 2020

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Perhaps the first sign that Virginia’s players were disappointed with how last season went came after it ended in a 33-15 loss to Virginia Tech. The team voted not to participate in the bowl season but then 17 fourth- and fifth-year players decided to return. One year removed from winning the ACC’s Coastal Division title, many of them are determined to finish on a better note against the Hokies and overall.

