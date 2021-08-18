Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Inland Camden by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 14:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Inland Camden A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Camden County through 400 PM EDT At 256 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Woodbine, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Woodbine, Waverly, Tarboro and Colesburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
