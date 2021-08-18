Cancel
Video Games

Yakuza’s Kiryu rolls into Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

By Ana Diaz
Polygon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeep Kazuma Kiryu’s eyes and furrowed brows on the goal as he rolls into Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. The star mobster from Sega’s beloved brawler series Yakuza will be joining AiAi and the rest of the monkey crew in the upcoming remake and collection as a free unlockable character.

