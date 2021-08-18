Special Weather Statement issued for Chinle Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 10:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chinle Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Apache and Navajo Counties near Dennehotso through 130 PM MDT At 1252 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southwest of Mexican Water, or 18 miles south of Mexican Hat, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, nickel size hail, and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mexican Water and Dennehotso. This includes the following highways Highway 160 between mile markers 413 and 440. Highway 191 between mile markers 508 and 510. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
