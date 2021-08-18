Special Weather Statement issued for Grimes, Montgomery, Walker by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Grimes; Montgomery; Walker A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Grimes, northwestern Montgomery, southeastern Madison and southwestern Walker Counties through 245 PM CDT At 154 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Anderson, or 19 miles northeast of Navasota, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Huntsville, Richards, Crabbs Prairie and Roans Prairie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
