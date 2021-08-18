Cancel
Video Games

A new Ace Combat game is in development

videogameschronicle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new game in the Ace Combat series is currently in development. The news was announced during a 25th anniversary Ace Combat retrospective event broadcast on the official Ace Combat YouTube channel. The new game will be a joint production between Bandai Namco and ILCA, which worked on cinematics and...

