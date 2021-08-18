Flood Warning issued for Hunt by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 13:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 13:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. TXC231-191300- /O.NEW.KFWD.FL.W.0119.210818T1856Z-210819T1827Z/ /GNVT2.1.ER.210818T1736Z.210819T0000Z.210819T0626Z.NO/ 156 PM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021 The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flood Warning for the Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * From this afternoon to early tomorrow afternoon. * At 1:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.0 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Caution should be exercised near the river as water begins to flow out of the banks. Target Area: Hunt The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County.alerts.weather.gov
