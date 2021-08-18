Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hunt County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Hunt by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 13:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 13:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. TXC231-191300- /O.NEW.KFWD.FL.W.0119.210818T1856Z-210819T1827Z/ /GNVT2.1.ER.210818T1736Z.210819T0000Z.210819T0626Z.NO/ 156 PM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021 The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flood Warning for the Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * From this afternoon to early tomorrow afternoon. * At 1:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.0 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Caution should be exercised near the river as water begins to flow out of the banks. Target Area: Hunt The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hunt, TX
City
Greenville, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
County
Hunt County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Banks#Cars#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
PoliticsNBC News

Hochul to be sworn in as N.Y.'s first woman governor after Cuomo exits

Kathy Hochul is set to be sworn in as New York's first female governor shortly after the clock strikes midnight Monday night as the state prepares to move on from the ten-year tenure of the scandal-scarred Andrew Cuomo. After Cuomo's resignation becomes official at 11:59 pm ET, Hochul will be...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy