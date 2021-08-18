Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Richmond, Westmoreland by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Richmond; Westmoreland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Richmond and central Westmoreland Counties through 330 PM EDT At 254 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Newland, or near Montross, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Montross around 305 PM EDT. Coles Point around 325 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Lerty, Stratford Hall, Currioman Landing, Singerly, Erica, Foneswood, Westmoreland State, Templeman and Mount Holly. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coles Point, VA
County
Westmoreland County, VA
County
Richmond County, VA
City
Mount Holly, VA
City
Montross, VA
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Lawn Furniture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
PoliticsNBC News

Hochul to be sworn in as N.Y.'s first woman governor after Cuomo exits

Kathy Hochul is set to be sworn in as New York's first female governor shortly after the clock strikes midnight Monday night as the state prepares to move on from the ten-year tenure of the scandal-scarred Andrew Cuomo. After Cuomo's resignation becomes official at 11:59 pm ET, Hochul will be...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy