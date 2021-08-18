Special Weather Statement issued for Richmond, Westmoreland by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Richmond; Westmoreland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Richmond and central Westmoreland Counties through 330 PM EDT At 254 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Newland, or near Montross, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Montross around 305 PM EDT. Coles Point around 325 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Lerty, Stratford Hall, Currioman Landing, Singerly, Erica, Foneswood, Westmoreland State, Templeman and Mount Holly. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPHalerts.weather.gov
