Flood Advisory issued for Armstrong, Indiana, Westmoreland by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 11:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Armstrong; Indiana; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania Southeastern Armstrong County in west central Pennsylvania Indiana County in west central Pennsylvania * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 256 PM EDT, Radar indicated heavy rain. This may cause small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Indiana, Homer City, Murrysville, Blairsville, Black Lick, Clymer, Avonmore, Orchard Hills, Rural Valley, Saltsburg, West Lebanon, Dayton, Chevy Chase Heights, Rossiter, Ernest, Marion Center, Elderton, Creekside, Plumville and Shelocta. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.alerts.weather.gov
