NBA

Pistons' Cade Cunningham, Luka Garza earn spots on All-Summer League second team

Detroit News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pistons had a good showing in the NBA Summer League, showcasing their rookie class and getting a first look for some of their rookies from last season. They finished with three straight wins and even without top pick Cade Cunningham in the final two games, they looked good. Big man Luka Garza was a breakout star in Las Vegas and Cunningham showed why he was the No. 1 overall pick in his first three games.

