Scarlett Johansson Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Husband Colin Jost

By Laura Rizzo
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 5 days ago
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Congrats! Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, the comedian confirmed on Wednesday, August 18.

“OK, OK, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” the Staten Island native, 39, wrote via Instagram about their newborn son.

While he didn’t reveal when Cosmo arrived into the world, ScarJo’s rep told People the 36-year-old actress “recently” gave birth.

The Saturday Night Live star previously confirmed his wife’s pregnancy during a stand-up performance in Connecticut on August 15 months after rumors began swirling, Life & Style confirmed.

The Avengers: Endgame actress and Tom and Jerry actor wed in October 2020 after three years of dating. Scarlett is also a mom to daughter Rose Dorothy, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Scarlett and Colin have kept a relatively low-profile during their relationship. However, there was nothing subtle about the Staten Island native proposing in 2019 with a show-stopping 11-carat light brown elongated oval diamond perched on a black ceramic band.

The impressive center stone is considered extremely rare because it appears to be a Type IIa, which are considered “chemically the most pure,” according to the Gemological Institute of America.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The estimated cost of the sparkler is between $350,000 and $400,000, Town and Country reported. However, that seems to be a modest estimate compared to other outlets.

Of course, ScarJo loves her man for many more reasons. “What you see is what you get with him,” the Jojo Rabbit star told Parade about Colin in April 2020. “He’s very optimistic, easygoing, funny, nice and those are the qualities that really drew me to him.”

It’s safe to say the Lucy actress is in baby bliss as a mom of two. She gave birth to Rose in 2014 and has been coparenting with Romain, 39, since their split in 2017.

When it comes to coparenting, Scarlett acknowledged she and her ex do “as good as [they] can” during an interview with Daily Mail in 2019.

“I’d never experienced anything like it before, so there was no rule book,” she said at the time. “But if you have respect for the other person, then that’s important … You each need to respect the other as a coparent, and I think we try to act from that space.”

Congrats to Scarlett and Colin!

Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

