NBCares Silver Linings: Barone Art, Animal Samaritans Spotlight Pet Adoption in the Coachella Valley

nbcpalmsprings.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this NBCares the Barones, Volkswagen Palm Springs and Animal Samaritans have teamed up to spread awareness about our abandoned four legged friends. Karen and Tony Barone, the creators of very colorful and larger than life sculptures around the Coachella Valley are displaying cat and dog art pieces in the dealership.

Comments / 0

