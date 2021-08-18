Flash Flood Watch issued for Charles City, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights) by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Charles City; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; New Kent; Prince George; Western Chesterfield; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Virginia, east central Virginia and south central Virginia, including the following areas, in central Virginia, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights), Eastern Hanover, Eastern Henrico, Western Chesterfield and Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond). In east central Virginia, Charles City, Eastern King William, New Kent and Western King William. In south central Virginia, Prince George. * Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * Scattered showers and thunderstorms may continue through early evening. 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall in a short time in the heavier downpours. Given the very wet antecedent conditions, this amount of rain could result in flash flooding, especially in urban and flood prone areas.alerts.weather.gov
