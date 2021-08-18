Severe Weather Statement issued for Surry, Sussex by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 14:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Surry; Sussex A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SUSSEX AND SURRY COUNTIES At 254 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waverly, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Waverly, Wakefield, Claremont, Surry, Dendron, Homeville, Scotland, Elberon, Cabin Point, Booth Fork, Carsley, Newville, Chippokes State Park, Spring Grove, Ellis Fork, Littleton, Gwaltney Corner, Oak Hill Corner, Alliance and Runnymede. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
