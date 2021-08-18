California Industrial Powerhouse: Invesco Totals Over 3MM SQFT of Industrial Assets Across State

Over the past eighteen months, the Northern California multifamily market has gone through a number challenges, but the demand for housing in the region never waned. Some firms have worked really hard to get sites entitled and approved, and at time they can be sold at a premium. San Francisco-based Realtex Group is one of those firms now offering up for sale the apartment development site located at 300 Fifth Street in San Francisco. The pricing guidance on the site is in the range of $15 million to $17 million, according to sources familiar with the potential development.