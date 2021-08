The Tesla Model S Plaid is joining the ranks of the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT to prove that electric luxury cars can offer everything buyers are looking for without compromise. Performance, luxury, and features combine for high prices to provide a single vehicle that disposes of the need to own multiple vehicles — no longer do we have to have a boring and responsible daily driver and a secondary fun and less practical weekend roadster. The Tesla Model S Plaid offers surprising performance, and if you don’t believe the stats alone, you should definitely believe it from this epic drag race between the Plaid and the well-established dominator of the drag-racing world, the Dodge Demon.