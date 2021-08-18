Torrington officials frustrated over lack of action at former Yankee Pedlar site
TORRINGTON — The future of the landmark Yankee Pedlar Inn on Main Street remains uncertain, and city officials are frustrated while the matters remains tied up in court. The inn has not been used since Jayson Hospitality purchased the building in 2014. It was gutted several years ago and since has sat vacant — and vulnerable to fire, vandalism and trespassing, according to city officials.www.registercitizen.com
