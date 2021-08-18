Cancel
Michael Moore To Publish Newsletter With Substack

By Ray Schultz
mediapost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivist Michael Moore is turned off by social media and yearns for the more personal conversation possible in email. So he has joined the list of writers who publish newsletters with Substack. Moore, who shed a harsh light on the U.S. invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq in his 2004 film...

Michael Moore
Patti Smith
