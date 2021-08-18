Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jordan Spieth

Best Putter Grips

By Elliott Heath
golfmonthly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe putter grip is the only point of contact between you and your flatstick so it’s important you get it right. And to help golfers make the most informed decision possible, we’ve made this in-depth guide, highlighting some of the best options on the market. As with most things in...

www.golfmonthly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grips#Flatso#The Blue Star#88cc#Golf Pride Tour#Snsr#Contour
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Related
GolfGolf.com

Tiger Woods’ Scotty Cameron putter is available — for the right price

Everything has a price, including one of the most important putters in golf history. That’s right, Tiger Woods’ iconic Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter is on the auction block at Golden Age Golf Auctions. To be clear, this isn’t Woods’ current gamer, but rather a personal backup that was produced by Scotty Cameron himself for the 15-time major winner.
GolfGolfWRX

Justin Thomas testing putters again at The Northern Trust

Justin Thomas is still searching for the consistency on the greens in 2021 that will bring him the victories that his excellent tee to green game deserves. Earlier this summer, JT made a flatstick change, swapping out his Scotty Cameron X5.5 Tour Prototype for a Scotty custom knuckle neck Phantom X5 at the Scottish Open.
GolfGolf.com

Wall-to-Wall Equipment: A $60 ‘garbage putter’ won the U.S. Amateur

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. The yellow line on the flange of James Piot’s Ping i-Series Piper H putter has faded with age. It’s a custom alignment aid that was added to the putter years ago by the U.S. Amateur champion after his dad cast the putter aside following a brief run that failed to produce enough magic on the greens. (We’ve all been there.)
GolfGolfWRX

How a 15-year-old inspired a putter switch for Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas rocketed up the leaderboard on Thursday at Liberty National with a bundle of birdies on his way to a round of 8-under which was aided by some clinical putting. The hot day on the greens was well overdue for JT, who returned to his Scotty Cameron X5.5 for the event.
GolfGolf Digest

Tiger Woods' backup putter from 2002 likely to sell for an outrageous price

In recent years there have been several golf-related items that have brought big bucks at auction. But when the item once belonged to Tiger Woods, it takes on an added importance. Golden Age Auctions once again is offering a backup of Woods’ renowned Scotty Cameron putter, this one from the...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
GolfGolfWRX

Phil Mickelson just joined Tiger Woods in golf’s most exclusive club

With the sale of six Arizona golf courses, Phil Mickelson is officially a billionaire. The reigning PGA Championship winner has decided to sell three private courses (The Rim Golf Club, The Golf Club at Chaparral Pines, and the Stone Canyon Club, which many will remember from Capital One’s The Match), and the three public courses (Ocotillo Golf Club, Palm Valley Golf Club, and McDowell Mountain Golf Club) to Arcis Golf, a premier lifestyle golf company.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Report: Where Things Stand With Tiger Woods’ Recovery

It has been nearly six months since golf legend Tiger Woods suffered serious leg injuries when he crashed his car in California. Woods needed emergency surgery to repair the damage and has since been rehabbing. He was seen earlier this summer making signs of progress, including putting weight in his legs.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfGolf.com

5 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
GolfGolf Digest

Northern Trust 2021 picks: 'I just made the biggest golf bet of my life'

Historically speaking, the big boys usually get it done in the FedEx Cup Playoff events. This has been especially true at The Northern Trust, specifically at Liberty National. The three winners at the Jersey City venue, which will host for a fourth time this week, are Patrick Reed (2019), Adam Scott (2013) and … Heath Slocum?
GolfGolf Digest

PGA Tour player says he's in treatment for alcohol use

PGA Tour player Grayson Murray announced that he is in treatment for alcohol use. Murray, 27, shared the news on social media, and said he’s been in treatment for 12 days. “I still have a long ways to go and have made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t leave until I was 100% ready for the real world again,” Murray wrote. “Thanks for all the messages it means a lot.”
GolfSports Illustrated

Bryson DeChambeau's Deeply Flawed Vaccine Remarks Are His Latest Head-Scratcher

We all do stupid stuff. Everyone from 8 to 80 has the inalienable right to screw up. But that’s not why Bryson DeChambeau is so utterly baffling. It’s not what he does but what he says (about what he does) that leaves people so perfectly puzzled about just what buzzes around in that busy brain of his.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Unlucky golfer denied a hole-in-one as his ball DENTS the cup

I was lucky enough to be a spectator at The Open Championship at Royal St. George's last month and it was truly a week to remember. On the par-3 11th hole in the final round, Louis Oosthuizen came so close to making a hole-in-one, as his ball rolled towards the hole and clattered against the flag.
GolfGolf Digest

Season-ending awards: Phil's heroics, Spieth's comeback and Fowler's disappointment highlight our 2020-21 recap

What defines the “golf season” depends on whom you ask. West Coasters are blessed with endless opportunity. Those residing in the Northeast are looking at, if they’re lucky, late March to early November. For casual golf fans, the year begins with the Masters intro music and ends with the presentation of the claret jug. The PGA Tour has completely disregarded the Gregorian calendar in favor of a dizzying carousel of events dubbed the “wraparound season.” It’s all a matter of perspective, and with no clear answer we’re inclined to orient around the world’s premier tour.
Memphis, TNGolf Channel

The Bryson dilemma: DeChambeau caught in no-win situation with fan abuse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The tournament slipping away, the frustration mounting, Bryson DeChambeau prepared to take out all his aggression on his tee ball. His group was on the clock. He’d made a momentum-killing bogey on the 15th hole. And a CBS cameraman had just walked up to apologize for keeping his camera fixed on him a beat too long, prompting DeChambeau to give a sarcastic wave.
GolfGolf Digest

Bullied and hurried, Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English self-destruct at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was one of the most dismal nine-hole stretches you could see on the PGA Tour. On the one hand, you had one of the nicest players around get caught under a handful of (justified) slow-play warnings, rush through the back nine in staggering humidity and swirling wind, and lose a lead that looked as close as a lead can come to unassailable. On the other, you had his playing partner, the most controversial player on tour and someone who does himself no favors, enduring what amounts to four-plus hours of bullying that has been openly encouraged by his rival. It was an ugly scene: poor displays of golf, worse displays of behavior, and two contenders who didn't collapse as much as they imploded.

Comments / 0

Community Policy