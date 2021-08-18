Cancel
Video Games

xQc Reveals Why Everyone Is Wrong About Ninja

By Keegan McGuire
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After an unusually slow month for Ninja, various YouTubers and media organizations reported a surprising drop in viewers on his Twitch channel. However, the popular gamer found an unlikely defender in xQc, who has taken the time to look at more than one analysis of Ninja's falling statistics to refute them point by point.

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

Xqc
