xQc Reveals Why Everyone Is Wrong About Ninja

The Apex Legends team plans to adjust new Legend Seer in an upcoming patch after noting that he is "too strong right now." The devs took part in an AMA over on Reddit to mark the launch of Apex Legends: Emergence (thanks Eurogamer), and were asked how they felt about the launch of new Legend Seer. "Seer has launched strong, which was the hope," answers a Respawn gameplay engineer. "He's also brought a lot of new gameplay elements to the game (HP bars, interrupt) which has driven a lot of discussion with players, which is great to see. With that being said [he's] probably a bit too strong at the moment and will receiving some balance updates in an upcoming patch." These plans were reiterated in a further reply, after one player asked why Seer had been launched as strong as he is. "Just to clarify, the intent was strong and not broken," Respawn replies. "I think you can look back at some of our previous Legends and see that we missed the mark there, where they were picked a lot in the first week and then they fall into obscurity. At the end of the day we just can't know exactly how something is going to land in the wild with 100% accuracy. Seer is too strong right now and we'll be looking to adjust him soon in an upcoming patch."