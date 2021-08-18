Seattle local primary results certified

King County Elections in Washington certified results of the Aug. 3 primary elections Tuesday. Former City Council President Bruce Harrell and current City Council President Lorena González advanced in the mayoral primary with 34.0% and 32.1% of the vote, respectively. Fifteen candidates ran in the primary. Current Mayor Jenny Durkan didn’t seek re-election.

González had endorsements from four current council members and two former members, along with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), and The Stranger. Harrell was endorsed by two former Seattle mayors and four former councilmembers, as well as Rep. Marilyn Strickland (D-Wash.) and The Seattle Times.On Aug. 16, two current council members who did not endorse in the primary endorsed Harrell.

For the position 9 council seat, which González currently holds, Creative Justice executive director Nikkita Oliver and Fremont Brewing co-owner Sara Nelson advanced with 40.2% and 39.5% of the vote, respectively.

Two council members, one former member, and The Stranger endorsed Oliver. The Seattle Times and five former council members endorsed Nelson. Four current council members endorsed Brianna Thomas, González’s chief of staff. Thomas came in third with 13.4%.

Incumbent Teresa Mosqueda is running for re-election to the position 8 seat. She advanced from the primary with 59.4% of the vote and faces Kenneth Wilson in the general election. Wilson received 16.2% of the vote.

In the city attorney election, Nicole Thomas-Kennedy and Ann Davison advanced after incumbent Pete Holmes conceded on August 6, 2021. Thomas-Kennedy received 36.4% of the vote followed by Davison with 32.7% and Holmes with 30.6%

The general election is on Nov. 2.

Seattle holds mayoral and city attorney elections every four years. Elections for its two at-large city council seats are held in the same years as mayoral elections. The other seven city council seats are elected by district every four years, with the last elections held in 2019.