Researchers Studying Daddy Longlegs' Genes Created A 'Daddy Shortlegs'

By Bill Chappell
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo get an idea of why scientists would want to study daddy longlegs, try playing a game of "One of these things is not like the others" the next time you see one. "If you watch a daddy longlegs move, it will effectively walk on just three pairs of its legs," said Guilherme Gainett, a graduate student at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. The remaining pair of legs, he adds, wave around in the air, probing the arachnid's surroundings.

