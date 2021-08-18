Cancel
Business

The North Face and Spinnova Partner To Produce Sustainable Textiles

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Face and textile company Spinnova have partnered to produce high-performance sustainable textiles. Specifically, the collaborative textiles will focus on The North Face’s range of outdoor apparel. As textile demand continues to reach new heights, the issue of practicing sustainable methods continues to persist. To combat this problem, the...

EnvironmentInhabitat.com

Higg provides a sustainability report for consumer products

The race is on to battle climate change in notable and impactful ways. While every citizen can help by reducing emissions and lowering their carbon footprint, the largest contributors to the problem are businesses. Even companies with good intentions when it comes to monitoring materials and manufacturing may be contributing to the problem more than they think. Higg is a technological solution to this problem that addresses the issue by providing a score for a product’s impact.
EnvironmentThe Drum

What are the new trends in packaging?

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. Packaging serves multiple functions – protecting and preserving...
Environmentmanofmany.com

adidas Golf Release ‘No-Dye’ Eco-Friendly Footwear Collection

Honouring their commitment to reducing waste, adidas is launching environmentally friendly versions of their two most popular golf shoes. The adicross ZX Primeblue and ZG21 Motion golf shoes will be produced in a “No-Dye” version that uses the material’s natural colour to cut down on water and energy use. You’ll...
Environmentgearjunkie.com

Can The North Face Make Outerwear From Trees?

The North Face and textile brand Spinnova will partner to develop a way to spin tree-derived fiber into outerwear that’s both ultra sustainable and adventure-capable. On August 16, The North Face announced a new partnership with sustainable textile producer Spinnova. Together, the companies will develop Spinnova’s proprietary, “zero percent harmful” wood pulp fiber to create a fully circular line of goods.
Beauty & Fashionarchiproducts.com

Textile Inspirations: Gancedo @ Fuorisalone 2021

Gancedo flies to Milan for the upcoming Fuorisalone 2021, where unveil their latest collections. 'A threshold to international design which we cross right into a space in Cosentino City which the leading major display company possesses in the very Duomo Square itself, to present the very latest in this season’s textiles,' said from Gancedo.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Serai, CIEL Textile Partner to Advance Supply Chain Traceability

Click here to read the full article. Digital b-to-b platform Serai helps brands dig deeper into their own supply chains — and that’s why CIEL Textile tapped the firm for its expertise in mapping out and tracing product-level order flow to help streamline its global trade operations. Serai, a solution firm that aims to simplify global trade and holds an “initial focus” on the apparel industry, said that its Traceability solution will enable CIEL Textile to access and unify complex supply chain information from multiple sources to gain full visibility over their global supply chain. And simultaneously, CIEL Textile will be...
Advocacymercedesbenzstadium.com

Sustainability

First Professional Sports Stadium to Achieve LEED Platinum in the U.S. We set a goal of achieving the highest LEED rating because it was the right thing to do for our city and the environment and with this achievement, we have a powerful new platform to showcase to the industry and to our fans that building sustainably and responsibly is possible for a venue of any type, size and scale.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce Reveals Ambitious 2030 Goals in 2020 Sustainability Report; Hans Sauter Discusses

MIAMI, FL - With sustainability and environmental protection serving as the driving force behind many critical advancements in the industry, Fresh Del Monte Produce has revealed the ways in which it is working toward creating A Brighter World Tomorrow™ with the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report. The report details the company’s admirable commitment to providing healthy choices for consumers while minimizing harmful impacts on the Earth and includes a list of Fresh Del Monte’s ambitious goals for 2030.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Power Knot Partners with PilotCity to Bring Internship Opportunities in Sustainability to the Bay Area

FREMONT, Calif. (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on site organic waste management solutions announced today that it has formed a partnership with PilotCity to benefit students. PilotCity is an education technology startup on a mission to enable students to shape the future of their own communities and cities. The partnership empowers students to build a project of their choice for an opportunity to win internships, jobs, fellowships, and entrepreneurial positions to gain work experience.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Completes Continuation Vehicle Investment With Emerald Textiles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC ("Pacific Avenue"), a Los Angeles-based private investment firm focused on complex situations in the middle market, announced that it has raised new capital to purchase Emerald Textiles ("Emerald" or the "Company"), the leading provider of fully outsourced healthcare linen management services in the Western United States, from existing limited partner investors through a continuation vehicle. The transaction and Pacific Avenue's continued involvement position Emerald to take advantage of significant market opportunities, while also providing liquidity for the original limited partners. The vehicle is funded by a group of leading institutional investors including Glendower Capital, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock Private Equity Partners, DWS Private Equity, Allstate Investments, CH Investment Partners, and other blue-chip investors. Furthermore, the transaction includes a significant investment from the Emerald management team and Pacific Avenue.
Hershey, PABenzinga

Hershey Partners With Land O'Lakes For Dairy Chain Sustainability

Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) is partnering with farmer-owned agribusiness Land O'Lakes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at Pennsylvania dairy farms. The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed. The Sustainable Dairy PA initiative will support agricultural conservation practices at 119 Land O'Lakes member dairy farms in Central Pennsylvania that...
Businessfb101.com

Elior North America Signs On As Pouring Partner With Tractor Beverage Company

Tractor Beverage Company, one of North America’s fastest-growing beverage brands, is happy to announce that its beverages are now available at many locations operated by culinary management company Elior North America. Elior North America’s Cura Hospitality, Aladdin Campus Dining, Lexington Independents, and Corporate Chefs companies are now offering Tractor’s Certified Organic, Non-GMO and All-Natural beverages.
Bristol, PApassengerterminaltoday.com

Bristol Airport partners with easyJet on sustainability initiatives

Low-cost airline easyJet and Bristol Airport in the southwest of the UK have partnered to align on their common sustainability goals. According to the airport, the partnership will involve a series of trials all geared toward the overall ambition to achieve zero-emission turnarounds at Bristol, alongside taking steps to contribute positively toward reducing easyJet’s overall carbon footprint.
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Paravision partners on combined face and fingerprint biometric authentication solutions

Paravision has formed a partnership to provide its face biometrics along with fingerprint recognition in dual authentication solutions from Next Biometrics. Under the multi-year agreement, Paravision will support dual authentication offerings to a customer base which already includes devices with both fingerprint and facial authentication. The combined solutions are expected to be offered to customers in several industries.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

West Pak Avocado's Jared Bray Discusses Sustainability Efforts and Heightened Demand Ahead of Organic Produce Summit

MURRIETA, CA - The organic sector is heating up as innovators across the industry ready to showcase their unique offerings at the Organic Produce Network’s (OPN) upcoming Organic Produce Summit (OPS) on September 15–16. With West Pak Avocado among the list of attendees this year, I tapped Jared Bray, Sales and Business Development, to discuss the company’s plans for the show.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Trane Technologies, Nexii Partner To Create Sustainable High-Performance Buildings

Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE: TT) and Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) have collaborated to create sustainable commercial buildings with significantly reduced carbon footprints. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The collaboration combines Nexii's high-performance and efficient building construction expertise with Trane's digitally enabled EcoWise high-efficiency climate comfort...
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

The North Face Explores "Urban Elegance" In FW21 Range

The North Face Urban Exploration is back with another collection for Fall/Winter 2021. Dubbed “Urban Elegance,” the women’s line is comprised of functional outdoor clothing dressed in earthy tones and teal accents. The brand’s WindWall windproof fabric is featured on the majority of the silhouettes including the Oversized Zipped Wind...

