TXT has returned with their repackaged album “The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE”!. The title track “LO$ER=LO♡ER” is produced by Slow Rabbit, who has produced many of TXT’s previous title tracks. The addicting melody and youthful chant in the chorus conveys an explosive energy of hope. The lyrics express the feelings of a boy who may look like a “loser” in the eye of the society but wants to be a “lover” to the special “you.” Yeonjun wrote the lyrics to his expressive rap part.