säje, 'Wisteria'

"Spring" is the title track from Dami Lee's first album " Seasons, out July 19, 2021. The album features Composer/vocalist/Lyricist Dami, Pianist Geneyoung Park, Drummer Jisub Lee, Guitarist Dr. Han, and Producer Sunjae Son. All the songs are connected which makes the music like one story. Unlike other jazz albums in recent years, she drastically broke away from traditional jazz grammar and can feel her own deep musicality with lyrical sounds with minimalism and classical atmosphere. Along with classical piano performance and modern sound of colorful drums, Korean lyrics are beautifully harmonized, suggesting a new direction of Korean jazz. The album makes listeners fall into a space created by the beauty of restrained margins as if they were appreciating a wide range of Oriental paintings. It is an album where you can feel the calm emotion of lyrical melody and restrained performance.