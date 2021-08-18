Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

säje, 'Wisteria'

By Eric Teel
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlready a Grammy-nominated band despite not yet releasing an album, säje (rhymes with "beige") explores the edges of jazz and pop with a combination of inventive covers and brilliantly written originals. The four-voice juggernaut features singers/composers Sara Gazarek, Amanda Taylor, Johnaye Kendrick and Erin Bentlage (säje's name corresponds to the first letter of each member's name). Each tune is intricately arranged and carried along by the impeccable tone and pitch these four women bring to the table. "Wisteria" comes from the pen of Taylor, and is a love letter of sorts for the vocal ensemble and what it represents. Gazarek says the other members wrote the bridge as a loving response.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Seattle, WAkexp.org

Courtney Barnett - Rae Street

Long-time KEXP fave Courtney Barnett has announced her third album, titled Things Take Time, Take Time, out November 12th on Mom+Pop Music / Marathon Artists. Today's Song of the Day features the opening track, the languid rocker "Rae Street." Things Take Time, Take Time was written over a two-year period,...
Musicjazziz.com

Laura Ainsworth

As the daughter of renowned big band musician Billy Ainsworth, Laura Ainsworth grew up with the Great American Songbook, watching her dad back such icons as Ella Fitzgerald and Tony Bennett. That informed her classic retro lounge/jazz sound and smooth, sultry, throwback vocal style. Tracks from her first three award-winning...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Spring by Dami Lee

"Spring" is the title track from Dami Lee's first album " Seasons, out July 19, 2021. The album features Composer/vocalist/Lyricist Dami, Pianist Geneyoung Park, Drummer Jisub Lee, Guitarist Dr. Han, and Producer Sunjae Son. All the songs are connected which makes the music like one story. Unlike other jazz albums in recent years, she drastically broke away from traditional jazz grammar and can feel her own deep musicality with lyrical sounds with minimalism and classical atmosphere. Along with classical piano performance and modern sound of colorful drums, Korean lyrics are beautifully harmonized, suggesting a new direction of Korean jazz. The album makes listeners fall into a space created by the beauty of restrained margins as if they were appreciating a wide range of Oriental paintings. It is an album where you can feel the calm emotion of lyrical melody and restrained performance.
MusicNPR

Don Everly, Half Of The Duo The Everly Brothers, Dies At 84

THE EVERLY BROTHERS: (Singing) Wake up, little Susie, wake up. FADEL: He was one half of The Everly Brothers. The other member of the duo, Don's brother Phil, died in 2014. The singer and guitarist's death was announced by his family on Instagram. He was 84. The duo influenced generations of musicians, as NPR's Elizabeth Blair reports in this encore presentation.
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
MusicPosted by
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z And Beyoncé Are The Newest Faces Of Tiffany & Co.

Music’s biggest and most popular power couple just entered a partnership with one of the biggest jewelers in the world. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are among the newest brand ambassadors of Tiffany & Co. The partnership was revealed in the “Icons” edition of Harper’s Bazaar, which featured Beyoncé as the cover star. The partnership is just the latest venture for the couple.
CelebritiesPage Six

Wendy Williams posts pic with new ‘boyfriend’ on Instagram

Wendy Williams has a new man. The irrepressible talk show icon posted a pic on Instagram Saturday night that backdoor-introduced followers to a man she referred to as her boyfriend. “My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted,” Williams wrote, adding, “Even my boyfriend.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Responds To Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

What the hell happened over the weekend with Drake and Kanye West? The two world-famous artists have been feuding on-and-off for the last few years and this weekend, tensions hit an all-time high after Drake's latest diss on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal." "All these fools I'm beefin' that I...
New York City, NYhotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Shmurda Reacts To Boosie Badazz Looking For Him: "I'm Out Here Workin'!"

He was looking for Bobby Shmurda and the New York rapper answered the call. Boosie Badazz may be a Rap veteran with millions of fans, but at the core, he's an entertainer who consistently shares social media posts that go viral. We previously reported on Boosie uploading a video that showed he had touched down in New York City, and as he relished in all that the Big Apple had to offer, he made it clear that he wanted to link with Bobby Shmurda.
CelebritiesRideApart

Miguel Oliveira And His Step-Sister Are Married And Having a Baby

MotoGP star, Miguel Oliveira and his step-sister turned wife, Andreia Pimenta, are married and are expecting their first child soon. The Redbull KTM GP rider announced in a string of posts dating back from July 26, until August 13, 2021, that he’s finally married and expecting kids very soon. The...
TV Seriessoapsindepth.com

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Finn Betrays Steffy!

A young marriage is in trouble in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers! Backed into a corner by Sheila, Jack pressures his son to betray his wife’s confidence. But when Steffy finds out, all hell is going to break loose!. Jack’s attempt to convince Sheila to leave them all...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Who Is Holding Mariah Captive on ‘Y&R’? Camryn Grimes Speculates on the Identity

They say that talking to yourself can be healthy. If that’s true, Young and the Restless’ Mariah (Daytime Emmy-winner Camryn Grimes) must be in tip-top shape!. The expectant mother has been reciting monologues to herself and her unborn child for weeks now as she’s been held prisoner. Who is keeping Mariah against her will – and why? Watch for the storyline to kick into high gear as the surrogate mom to Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance’s (Donny Boaz) baby gets closer and closer to her delivery date.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Alfred Hitchcock's Daughter, Actor Pat Hitchcock

Pat Hitchcock, actor and the daughter of director Alfred Hitchcock, died at 93 years old on August 9, Variety reported. Pat leaves behind three daughters — Mary Stone, Tere Carrubba, and Katie O'Connell-Fiala — who she shared with her husband Joseph E. O'Connell, Jr., who died in 1994. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Pat also leaves behind six grandchildren, Kelly, Kate, Caitlin, Trisha, Samantha, and Chris, as well as eight great-grandchildren, Ava, Maddie, Scarlett, Charlotte, Whitley, Cole, Joey, and Jamie.
Chicago, ILKerrang

Trouble singer Eric Wagner has died

Eric Wagner, singer of Chicago doom legends Trouble and The Skull, has died at the age of 62. The frontman’s passing was confirmed in a post on Facebook by his son Luke this morning (August 23), after he was admitted to hospital with COVID pneumonia last week. Eric fronted Trouble...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Christina Aguilera is a vision in fireside pictures wearing a lush robe

Christina Aguilera is absolutely no stranger to leaving her humongous fan base wowed by her beauty, and she did it once again over the weekend. The singer shared pictures on her Instagram of herself wearing nothing but a lush (and incredibly cozy looking) robe. WATCH: Christina Aguilera shows off insane...

Comments / 0

Community Policy